OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A suspect is on the loose following a shooting in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials were called to the 4200 block of Sparta Street Saturday afternoon regarding a shooting.

When police arrived, they found one person shot in the leg, but the suspect was gone, according to an Oklahoma City police official.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Police are searching for the suspect.