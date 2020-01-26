Flashpoint team discusses impeachment hearings, permitless carry

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, Representative Jason Lowe (OK-97) sat down with Todd Lamb, Mike Turpin, and moderator Kevin Ogle.

In the Senate Impeachment hearings, the House managers wrapped up their case for why the President abused his office and turned to the argument that Trump conducted unprecedented obstruction of the House’s impeachment investigation, which is the second article of impeachment the House passed last month.

State Representative Jason Lowe then joined the table to discuss the bill he has filed that would repeal permitless carry.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video