Watch Live: No survivors in Calabasas helicopter crash; Kobe Bryant among dead

CALABASAS, Cali. (TMZ) – Officials in California are on the scene of a fiery helicopter crash into the Calabasas hills Sunday morning that killed all on board, including basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, according to sources for TMZ and Variety.

Deputies responded to the scene near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street at around 10 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills station told KTLA.

At least five people were killed in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed Kobe’s death.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer told KTLA it was a Sikorsky S-76 and it is currently not known what caused the crash.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant played his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, 12-time member of the All-Defensive team and was the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2008. Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, he led the NBA in scoring during two seasons, ranks fourth on the league’s all-time regular-season scoring and fourth on the all-time postseason scoring list. Bryant is the first guard in NBA history to play at least 20 seasons.

Bryant, 41, was father to four children and married to Vanessa Laine Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant was not on the helicopter, according to TMZ.