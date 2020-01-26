OKCPD search for woman in connection to string of vehicle burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -- Police are searching for a woman who they want to speak with in connection to several vehicle burglaries.

"I was visibly shaken," Gail Brumley told News 4.

Brumley said she was shocked to find her car window shattered and her purse gone while she was at Lake Hefner earlier this month.

"You go out and you lock your car and you come back and you've been robbed," Brumley said.

In her case and another one a few days earlier, Oklahoma City police suspect a woman caught on camera using stolen credit cards may be to blame.

"The same woman used the credit cards at two different locations, two different Walmarts in the metro area," Sgt. Megan Morgan said.

She spent about $1,200 on Brumley's card alone purchasing gift cards.

She was then captured driving away in a Blue Dodge Caliber.

"Somebody get this lady. This is aggravating," Kris Russell said.

Russell believes that same woman broke into his wife's car in the Lake Hefner area back in December.

Surveillance cameras at several stores captured someone who matches her description using his wife's debit card.

"She burned through $3,000 out of our checking account within, in under an hour," Russell said. "Obviously, they're doing it with impunity, it's no big deal that they're going to do it. It's a hard situation."

"I was so upset. I felt so violated and so vulnerable," Brumley said.

If you recognize the woman in the surveillance image, call crime stoppers at (405)-235-7300.