× Police Report: 11-year-old daughter witnessed Oklahoma County prosecutor choke mother

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR has obtained the police report after an Oklahoma County prosecutor was arrested on complaints of domestic abuse.

Early Saturday morning, Robert McClatchie, an Oklahoma County assistant district attorney, arrested on a complaint of domestic abuse involving strangulation and a complaint of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.

According to the arrest record, McClatchie is in the midst of a divorce and showed up to the house of his former wife.

She told police he struck her multiple times with both an open hand and a closed fist, causing her to fall to the ground.

Once she was on the ground, McClatchie got on top of her and began to ‘strangle her to the point of unconsciousness.’ The victim told officers that their 11-year-old daughter was in the room and witnessed everything.

The responding officers say the victim had ‘visible signs’ of being choked and ‘black and blue swelling on her face… as well as scratches on her face.’

McClatchie was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail without incident.

In a statement sent to News 4, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said the following: