Remembering Black Mamba: World reflects after Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, 3 others killed in helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Cali. (KTLA) – A helicopter crash claimed the lives of 5 people, including basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant Sunday morning in Calabasas, California.

Kobe was 41. Gianna was 13.

Sources say those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.

Born in Philadelphia, Bryant was drafted to the NBA straight out of Lower Merion High School near Philadelphia in 1996. He was the youngest player in NBA history at that time, at 18 years, 2 months and 11 days.

Bryant played his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships.

Bryant has two Olympic gold medals for men’s basketball.

Bryant retired in April 2016.

