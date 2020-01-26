Remembering Black Mamba: World reflects after Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, 3 others killed in helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Cali. (KTLA) – A helicopter crash claimed the lives of 5 people, including basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant Sunday morning in Calabasas, California.

Kobe was 41. Gianna was 13.

Sources say those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.

This was Russell Westbrook after playing against Kobe Bryant in April of 2016. Bryant had just played the final road game of his career. pic.twitter.com/AstFIGIdgt — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant's second to last game was played in OKC against the #Thunder. Before that game I asked Kevin Durant about a Kobe moment that stuck out to him. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/OC0c27BxRl — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) January 26, 2020

.@buddyhield grew up a huge Kobe Bryant fan. Once asked Buddy about getting to meet his favorite player. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/cbGAKEeBOH — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Our hearts are heavy with extreme sadness at this time. We extend our deepest prayers, thoughts and condolences to the family of Kobe Bryant and those affected in today’s tragedy. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Thoughts and prayers to the family of #Kobe Bryant and those who lost loved ones in today’s tragic crash. Rest In Peace. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 26, 2020

…This S*** can’t be real… this the first moment I was able to meet Gianna Maria, she’s been to only 3 games this year… 2 of them were mine… She told me I was her favorite player to watch🙏🏽 I can’t believe this😢😭 Rest Easy Gigi❤️ pic.twitter.com/IfDrE9Gjlv — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

Raptors and Spurs dribble out the 24. pic.twitter.com/Qaz4Q7ux33 — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) January 26, 2020

Born in Philadelphia, Bryant was drafted to the NBA straight out of Lower Merion High School near Philadelphia in 1996. He was the youngest player in NBA history at that time, at 18 years, 2 months and 11 days.

Bryant played his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships.

Bryant has two Olympic gold medals for men’s basketball.

Bryant retired in April 2016.