Two arrested in connection to shooting death of Ponca City man

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that took place in Ponca City Thursday evening.

Ponca City Police were called to a home on North Oak Street around 9 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Shon Delodge who was shot in the back of his head. Police suspect a .45 caliber gun was used.

He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

There were several other young people inside the home during the incident.

Detectives interviewed the witnesses and have since arrested two in connection to Delodge’s death.

On Saturday, 22-year-old Tristan Anthony Nataya Pappan of Ponca City was arrested for Accessory to First Degree Murder.

On Sunday morning, a 17-year-old male was arrested for First Degree Murder.

Officials are not releasing his name at this time due to him being a juvenile.