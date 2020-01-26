Two people arrested in connection to Ponca City murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of 20-year-old Shon Delodge.

22-year old Tristan Pappan was arrested Saturday night for accessory to first-degree murder.

A 17-year-old male was arrested early Sunday morning for first-degree murder. Police aren't releasing his name yet because he's a juvenile.

Officers were called to a home on North Oak Street Thursday night. When they arrived, they found Delodge suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

About a dozen people were in the house at the time, including several children.

"There [were] some kids there I guess some people had dropped off, and then went to one of the local casinos, so there was just some extra kids there that normally wouldn't have been," Capt. Randy Tyner with Ponca City Police said.

Delodge was taken to Alliance Health in Ponca City and transferred to the OU Trauma Center where he passed away.

It remains unclear exactly what led up to the murder.

"There doesn't appear to any party situation or any fight that necessarily went on," Tyner said.

Police believe a .45 caliber gun was used. No weapon was found at the scene.