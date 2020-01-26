Woman charged with murder after being accused of shooting and killing husband

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - 74-year-old Faye Richard has been charged with first degree murder being accused of shooting and killing her husband of more than two decades, Kenneth Richard.

Officers were called to the area of Walker and Sheridan in downtown Oklahoma City on the morning of Jan. 6.

There, they found Kenneth with a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

According to court documents, Faye told a witness, "I shot him."

Another witness, Amanda Montez, told News 4, "his wife got out of the car and nonchalantly [said] 'I shot him'. She was just like proud of the fact. She seemed a little bit off her rocker, and I think he was in shock, he wasn't making any sense either."

Police say Kenneth was driving a white SUV when an argument began between him and Faye. Then she allegedly opened fire inside the vehicle.

Court records say witnesses saw Kenneth "fall face first into the pavement."

"He was just laying there, and he had said he had been shot, and we pulled his jacket back and sure enough there was a bullet hole," Montez said.

Police say .38 caliber revolver was found on the floorboard of the SUV. It had been fired at least once.

Kenneth passed away four days later at the hospital despite going through several surgeries.