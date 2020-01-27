× 11th Annual Oklahoma Mission of Mercy event announced

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Mission of Mercy officials today announced details on its 11th annual free, two-day dental clinic for people of all ages.

On Feb. 7 and 8, the Payne County Expo Center in Stillwater will transform into a fully-functional dental facility with more than 1,500 volunteer dental professionals and general volunteers offering a variety of services including cleanings, fillings, extractions, root canals on front teeth and limited ways to improve the smile line at no cost to patients.

“The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy understands there are geographic, financial and educational obstacles which limit Oklahomans’ ability to access consistent and affordable dental care,” Dr. Daniel Wilguess, Oklahoma Dental Association president and 2020 Oklahoma Mission of Mercy co-chair said. “Each year, the goal of OkMOM is to alleviate these obstacles and fill a critical need in our state. I look forward to serving thousands of Oklahomans in Stillwater at the 11th annual Oklahoma Mission of Mercy, where we will provide free dental care to as many patients as time, volunteers and supplies will allow.”

Courtesy indoor line formation at OkMOM opens at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 and again at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8. Treatment begins at 6 a.m. on Feb. 7 and 8. Patients are advised to arrive early, as treatment is given on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Many Oklahomans go without necessary dental care due to cost. For those individuals, the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy is a life-changing event,” Delta Dental of Oklahoma President and CEO John Gladden said. “We look forward to providing free, compassionate care to our neighbors in need.”

To become a volunteer, donor or sponsor of the 2020 Oklahoma Mission of Mercy, click here.