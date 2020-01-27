19 years later: OSU remembering lives lost in Denver plane crash

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – It has been 19 years since 10 members of the Oklahoma State University family lost their lives in a plane crash.

On Jan. 27, 2001, a snowstorm brought down a plane near Denver.

Two OSU basketball players, six OSU broadcasters, two crew members, and members of the coaching staff were on-board the flight. Sadly, there were no survivors.

On Monday night, Oklahoma State will honor those who died.

The Memorial Lobby in Gallagher-Iba Arena will open at 8 a.m. for anyone who would like to pay their respects.

At 6:37 p.m., the time of the crash, the OSU library bells will toll in honor of each victim. A moment of silence will be held before Monday night’s game against Kansas.

