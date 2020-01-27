× 9-year-old OKC girl back home after being shot in Texas road rage incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One week after Rubye Rhodes was shot during an alleged road rage incident in Dallas, she received a hero’s welcome from the entire 4th-grade class at Parkview Elementary.

Her friends and teachers breaking into a ‘Rubye!’ chant as they welcomed back the friend they almost lost last week.

When asked what was going through her mind, Rubye told News 4, “That many people care about me.”

Rubye and her family were driving back to Oklahoma City from Texas when her mom says another driver, in a fit of rage, pulled out a gun and fired shots at their car.

Rubye spent several days in a Dallas hospital undergoing multiple surgeries.

She has another one scheduled for next month, so her road to recovery is just beginning.

“The day after we got back we ended up having to take her to the emergency room again,” Rubye’s mom, Diamond Dixon said. “It’s been pretty tough, she needs help with everything.”

Rubye’s friends wanted to make Monday a bright spot in her recovery by showering her in love and support.

An idea her classmates came up with themselves.

“So all of the kids got busy writing cards,” Rubye’s homeroom teacher, Sara Kennedy told News 4. “They brought her chocolates and bears.”

Rubye’s mom says she could be back in class as early as next week as long as she’s released by her pediatrician.

Police are still searching for the suspect in the shooting.