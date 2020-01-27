× Alleged metro con man arrested over the weekend on multiple fraud charges

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Around 10 days after Attorney General Mike Hunter filed felony warrants against Christopher Mitchell, the man News 4 has met several times for allegedly renting out and selling properties he no longer owned, he was arrested over the weekend.

Mitchell is accused of selling properties out from underneath renters using his company LRG Properties prompting the United States Secret Service to step in.

“Mr. Mitchell’s activities are coming to a screeching halt,” Attorney General Mike Hunter said.

Court documents reveal Mitchell would also agree to manage multiple properties across the metro and collect the rent.

The United States Secret Service says Mitchell would take the money and not return the checks to the owner of the properties spanning back to 2016.

"He seemed to live a lavish lifestyle off of his [ill]-gotten gain,” Hunter said. "Some point your bad acts catch up to you.”

And those bad acts caught up to Mitchell over the weekend. According to Hunter, he was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

KFOR first encountered Mitchell in April 2019, when Larry Johnson reached out to say the home he had recently purchased for $15,000 had a $23,000 mortgage attached to it that he was not made aware of at the time of purchase.

Just a few days after Johnson’s story aired, Mitchell paid the outstanding money in full.

“It was just tied to a couple other properties and this one got mixed in so I cleared it up,” Chris Mitchell said.

News 4 met Mitchell again in September 2019, when David Digiantomasso said his family rented a Bethany home that, unbeknownst to Digiantomasso, was in foreclosure from Mitchell.

David was then slapped with a court order for trespassing, forcing him to move out.

During all of it, David said Mitchell was MIA.

Mitchell ended up giving us a phone call while we were with David, claiming it was all a lie.

"Nobody made you move," Chris Mitchell said. "Nobody made you move."

"How do you keep saying nobody made me move?" Diagiantomasso said. "This man came to the house and said I had to get out with a court order."

"Dave you voluntarily moved and you never spoke to me," Mitchell said. "You know where my office is."

At this point, Mitchell is facing 2 Conspiracy to Commit a Felony charges, 1 Embezzlement charge, 6 Forgery I charges, 1 Obtain Money/Property Under False Pretense charge, and 1 Violation of the Consumer Protection Act charge.

Totaling his bail to over $315,000.

Mitchell could face up to 30 years in prison.