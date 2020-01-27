Argument leads to shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

Posted 6:45 am, January 27, 2020, by
Homeowner shot near NW 10th and May

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a homeowner was shot during an argument over a car in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 10th and May.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect were arguing about a car. At some point during the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the stomach.

The shooter is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital to undergo emergency surgery. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.