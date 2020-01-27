× Argument leads to shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a homeowner was shot during an argument over a car in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 10th and May.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect were arguing about a car. At some point during the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the stomach.

The shooter is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital to undergo emergency surgery. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.