Barbers and hairstylists give Arbor Grove Elementary students free haircuts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Kids at Arbor Grove Elementary are sporting new haircuts thanks to barbers and hairstylists who volunteer their time.

“These guys come every time we ask them, give up their Monday, their day off, and do good things for our kids,” Principal Brenda Davis said.

It’s a tradition that started three years ago after a teacher reached out to local stylists.

Walter Watson has been cutting hair for 13 years.

“I saw some fellow– some people that I knew that were barbers, and I just saw how they affected the community and the people around them, and I decided that this is what I wanted to do,” he said.

Now he’s doing just that– giving back to the community while making kids look sharp.

Davis says sometimes haircuts are a bonus for students.

“We have a lot of families that are hard working, families that are putting food on the table, clothing the kids, making sure they have somewhere to live, and haircuts are expensive,” Davis said.

The kids also get to connect with the professional barbers.

“[My favorite parts are] the style and how they’re nice to me,” student Yorbin Perez said.

“We try giving back as much as possible, just makes me feel so good to be able to do this,” Watson said.

It’s not merely about getting a haircut, but getting a boost of confidence as well.

“I feel confident when I sit in the chair,” Perez said.

“I usually don’t have a lot of confidence in myself, but I said to myself 2020 is the year I’m going to start having confidence,” student Tessa Reaves said. “A new haircut will definitely help me with that.”