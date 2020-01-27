Cooking with Kyle: Super Bowl queso with a twist

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans have a love affair with spicy queso – especially on Super Bowl Sunday. This recipe is my variation on the Classic Velveeta Rotel Dip. It is simple, foolproof and has a smokier flavor than the standard.

2 lbs Velveeta Queso Blanco

1 lb Chorizo sausage, cooked and crumbled, reserving grease in skillet

2 regular or 3 Jalapeño peppers, seeded and chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 small or 1/2 large bell pepper, seeded and chopped

2.5 – 3 C whole milk or Half and Half

4 – 5 T Chipotle Peppers in Adobo sauce OR Chipotle Salsa (available in cans in Latino section of most grocery stores)

Garnish:

Chopped, fresh cilantro

In a skillet, cook chorizo. Remove from skillet, drain and crumble.

Sauté jalapeño, bell pepper and onion in chorizo grease until soft. Remove from skillet and add to crumbled chorizo.

In a large saucepan or slow cooker on low heat, melt Velveeta Queso Blanco into milk, whisking occasionally until smooth. Add chorizo and sautéed peppers and onions, as well as Chipotle peppers/Adobo sauce. (I cube the Velveeta and add to already somewhat warm milk. Also, start with 3 or 4 T of the Chipotle and adjust the spice upward to your preference)

Just before serving, garnish with chopped cilantro.

May be heated in microwave – heat on medium power in 30-second intervals, stirring between intervals.