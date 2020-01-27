× Cowboys’ Big 12 Losing Streak Reaches Seven With Loss to Kansas

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team fell behind by 17 points early, then rallied, then watched Kansas go on a game-clinching run to start the second half on their way to a 65-50 win over the Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater on Monday night.

OSU shot just 28 percent from the field for the game and 2-for-18 from three-point range.

Kansas built a 24-7 lead midway through the first half, as the Cowboys made just 1 of their first nine shots.

OSU answered with a 15-0 run and were down just five at halftime, 29-24.

The Jayhawks took control to start the second half, going on a 17-1 and 32-10 run to blow the game open and build the lead to 27.

Cameron McGriff led OSU with 18 points, and Isaac Likekele was the only other Cowboy in double figure scoring with 10.

Christian Braun led the Jayhawks with 16 points and hit four 3-pointers.

OSU falls to 10-10 overall, 0-7 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys are off to an 0-7 start in conference play for the first time since 1972.

Next up is the first Bedlam game on Saturday at 2:00 in Norman against Oklahoma.

(photo courtesy @OSUMBB)