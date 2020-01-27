Deputies investigating theft at Cleveland County Courthouse

Posted 7:29 am, January 27, 2020, by

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a woman’s car and purse were stolen from the courthouse.

Officials say a man stole the victim’s purse at the Cleveland County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 24. The victim told investigators that the alleged thief took off with her wallet, credit cards, money, and car keys.

A short time later, he also stole her silver 2007 Ford Escape with Oklahoma license plate “DSZ 138.”

If you see the man, or the vehicle, call Detective Sandburg at (405) 701-8728.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.