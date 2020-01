× Driver crashes through wall of Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a driver caused major damage to a metro home.

Shortly before midnight, investigators say a car drove through the wall of a home near S.W. 59th and Walker.

Police say the driver was using the home’s circle driveway and didn’t turn sharply enough. The car hit the wall and crashed through the side of the home.

No one was seriously injured.

Officials say police believe alcohol is to blame.