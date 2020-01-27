Former Sooner star pays tribute to Kobe, Gigi Bryant with stunning performance

ATLANTA, Ga. (KFOR/ AP)- As many players from across the NBA paid their respects to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, a former Sooner superstar put his emotions to work on the court.

On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks held a moment of silence as a tribute to Bryant before their game against the Washington Wizards.

Following the moment of silence, Hawks guard Trae Young started the game wearing a No. 8 jersey to honor Bryant, then switched back to his No. 11.

On the opening possession, the Hawks took an 8-second backcourt violation and the Wizards followed by taking a 24-second shot clock violation.

Bryant wore both No. 8 and No. 24 in his NBA career.

It was an emotional game for Young, who was known to have a special relationship with Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Growing up, Bryant was Young’s favorite NBA player.

When he made it into the NBA himself, Young learned that Bryant’s daughter, Gigi, was one of his biggest fans.

“One of the last conversations we had, he was just telling me how much he’s seen my game progress and he’s just been happy for me,” Young told the Associated Press. “He said how proud he was of me and how he wants me to continue to be a role model for kids growing up and for Gigi and all the kids looking up to me, to inspire these kids and continue to play my heart out.”

Before he took the court on Sunday, Young could be seen crying and embracing his family in the stands.

Young finished the game with 45 points, 14 assists and six rebounds. He even nailed a buzzer-beater from half-court.

He became the first player to have a 45-point double-double with under 25 field goal attempts since Kobe Bryant.

“Today was a tough day to play basketball. I mean, my condolences go out to Vanessa and the Bryant family. It’s a tough day to play, but I just wanted to go out and play for him,” Young said after the game.