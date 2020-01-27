Just Desserts? Metro woman’s windshield smashed, gas tank filled with sugar by unknown suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - A recent sugar attack in Edmond was anything but sweet when a woman’s car was vandalized from the inside out.

The woman called 911 when she came outside to find her windshield smashed in and a white, powdery substance spilling out of the gas can.

"Makes you think about the person out there doing it and why they are targeting where they are targeting,” Nicholas Nelson said.

It’s something sweet that is leaving Nicholas Nelson feeling salty.

His neighbors were the target of a sugar attack and a vandal taking their sweet time.

"It’s just so unexpected,” Nelson said.

It all started around 2 a.m. when Edmond Police rushed to a home in Coffee Creek.

A woman reported her car had been destroyed after the windshield was smashed in, her gas cap was left wide open, and a pile of a common kitchen ingredient was left behind.

"It's really aggressive,” Emily Ward with Edmond Police said.

In fact, a whole bag of sugar was dumped down the can, damaging the car from the inside.

"She stated she didn't have anybody mad at her,” Ward said.

Turns out, it didn’t even happen at her place.

The woman was house-sitting for a friend. Now police are questioning if it was meant to be a joke.

"If it was, it's a pretty malicious prank,” Ward said.

But nobody’s laughing about thousands of bucks being poured down the drain.

Brian Thompson with Brian’s Automotive tells News 4 sugar goes good with just about everything except cars.

But contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t always total it.

"It will just settle on the bottom of the tank and get plugged up with the strainer,” Thompson said.

But it could still be bad news especially if the car is an older model. Thompson says some newer models have more safety measures in place against any problems in the fuel tank.

As for the vandals, they could be facing a felony if they are caught.