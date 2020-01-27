Local rescue warns of the dangers of breeding dogs with the double merle gene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - Each member of The Noodle Gang is either vision or hearing impaired, and pretty soon they're going to be up for adoption.

It's a full house at the Turner home in Edmond.

Little white fluff balls named after Italian cuisine.

"We have Ravioli. We have Ramen, Linguini, Fettuccini, and Ziti,” Moria Turner said.

What makes these furry friends unique is that all of them have hearing or vision issues.

The problem? That pretty merle coat can also become a cause of bad breeding.

“If you breed two merle dogs together so if you're breeding a merle dog with another merle their puppies have a 25% chance of being blind or deaf,” Turner said.

So how do you know if both the parents have the gene?

"If you look at them you can see the really marbly coat then yes that's a merle, but also there could be merle hidden in a dog that doesn't even look like a merle so really any reputable breeder would have to have genetic testing prior to breeding."

It's a problem Moria Turner didn't know about until she fostered Luna about a year ago.

"When she's at home, she'll run around and she's fine. You don't even know that she's vision impaired. When we took her out of her and out to the lake she kept falling off the dock and she just could not maneuver around as well,” Turner said.

Moria and her husband adopted Luna to make sure she could be cared for properly.

Now Moria is making it her mission to help other animals who are blind or deaf by starting Happy Tails Animal Rescue.

"We are trying to start this rescue really to raise awareness in Oklahoma for this and kinds of show people that these dogs really are adoptable and live really happy lives,” Turner said.

The Noodle Gang are all Australian shepherds and will be up for adoption soon.

For more information on adopting the puppies email Moria happytailsrescuesociety@gmail.com.