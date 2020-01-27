Man shot to death on front porch identified

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are still searching for a suspect accused of killing a man in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 80th and Hudson.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Lee McFadden lying on the front porch of a nearby home. McFadden was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.