Officials: 47-year-old man killed after truck slips into gear

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 47-year-old Broken Arrow man is dead following an accident with a broken truck in Wagoner County.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the 36000 block of E. 71st St. near Broken Arrow on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say a 1993 Freightliner was being repaired and suddenly slipped into gear. At that point, the truck hit 47-year-old Johnny Pearson.

Pearson was pinned for approximately two hours before being freed by the Broken Arrow Fire Department. Sadly, Pearson died from his injuries at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.