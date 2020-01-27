OK Co. District Attorney recuses himself in assistant DA’s domestic abuse case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -- Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has officially recused himself from a domestic abuse case involving allegations against one of his prosecutors.

"She had injuries consistent with being struck or at least being assaulted," MSgt. Gary Knight with the OCPD said.

The victim in this case is the wife of Oklahoma County Assistant District Attorney Robert McClatchie.

"It appears they're going through a divorce. At some point, he came to the home to try and talk about the children," Knight said.

According to the probable cause affidavit, "Once Robert was inside her house, he struck her multiple times with an open hand and a closed fist in the head and face area causing her to fall to the ground."

Then, "she stated Robert got on top of her placing both hands around her neck and began to strangle her to the point of unconsciousness."

She allegedly had "visible signs of black and blue swilling on her face and nose" and "scratches on her face."

She also said "Robert held her down not allowing her to get up causing bruising to both upper arms and forearms. She "advised while Robert was on top of her, their 11-year-old daughter was in the same room and witnessed everything."

"Children were around during this, sadly. It was one of the children who called the victim's sister and then she was the one who called police," Knight said.

McClatchie was booked into jail on two complaints of domestic abuse, one for strangulation and the other for the abuse taking place in front of a child.

D.A. David Prater sent News 4 this statement on Monday:

"I've formally noticed Attorney General Hunter of my recusal in the matter. He will assign another District Attorney to handle any further activity in the case. My only future involvement in the case will be to notify OCPD Investigators who the assigned District Attorney will be.

Mr. Mcclatchie will be out of the office until the criminal matter is resolved. After the criminal investigation has been completed, whether Mr. McClatchie is charged or not, I will conduct an administrative review to determine what appropriate personnel action may be taken."

"Sad situation. One person ended up going to jail. Nobody was seriously injured," Knight said.

Attorney General Mike Hunter's office told News 4 they've received Prater's recusal, and has assigned the case to District 20 Attorney, Craig Ladd.