OKC group seeking prom dresses, shoes and students to wear them for giveaway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Prom season is right around the corner but for some - with the cost of clothing, hair, makeup and more - it may seem out of reach.

However, a group of Oklahoma City women is stepping up as they have for years, to keep prom dreams alive.

From gorgeous dresses to hair, makeup and even shoes, the goal is to make sure that these teens are ready for an amazing night.

"We are their fairy godmothers," said event organizer Shalonda Lewis. "You hear me? The Candy Girls, the fairy godmothers. So that's what we're there for."

When Lewis and her team from Candy Girl entertainment aren't promoting parties and events, they're working to make a difference.

For the last several years, the "Say Yes to the Prom Dress" giveaway has been a highlight for them.

Through donations, they are able to provide new or gently used dresses, shoes, accessories, vouchers for appointments with local stylists for hair and makeup - and more!

Everything to help less fortunate teens make memories that so many others take for granted.

"Girls are like I wouldn't be able to go if it wasn't for you," Lewis said.

"Seeing a girl pick a dress and just being astonished that it fits her and that it's just so gorgeous," said Briana Young with Say Yes to the Prom Dress.

"Their faces all light up - looking and taking pictures already before it's even prom time," Tanesha Fugett said.

Their goal this year is to outfit 1,000 teens on March 14th at the Ice Events Center.

But so far - they only have one pair of shoes and about 250 dresses.

While that's a good start - they need more participants.

"Every year we end up having more dresses than girls," said Lewis.

It's a mission that's personal.

Those who've received help like this - hoping others won't be afraid to ask for it too.

"I was able to pick a dress and it was really exciting so I know without a doubt that this is going to be very exciting for a lot of girls," said DeeAnn Crook.

In addition to shoes and dresses, they also need racks and hangers.

You must be enrolled as a student and the student must show up to the event Saturday, March 14th.

For more information and to register click here.