OKC voter registration deadline soon for upcoming initiative petition election

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you live in Oklahoma City and want to vote in the upcoming initiative petition election, you must be registered and/or your registration must be up to date by February 7.

OKC residents will vote on March 3 to consider a permanent 1/8-cent sales tax for parks.

The proposed 1/8-cent parks sales tax, if approved, would be similar to the ¾-cent sales tax dedicated to public safety (primarily the Police and Fire departments), and the 1/8-cent sales tax dedicated to the Oklahoma City Zoo. Voters approved those permanent taxes in 1989 and 1990 after initiative petitions in 1989.

The rest of the permanent Oklahoma City sales tax goes to the General Fund for day-to-day operations, which is also mostly public safety services. There’s also a temporary penny sales tax that will fund Better Streets, Safer City projects until March 31, and then MAPS 4 for eight years starting April 1.

The proposal would require the funds to be spent only on parks operated by OKC Parks, not City-owned parks operated by non-governmental foundations like Scissortail Park or Myriad Botanical Gardens. The proposal also requires the funds to support parks operations, improvements, maintenance and programming.

The Finance Department estimates the tax would raise about $15 million annually. It would take effect July 1.

Oklahoma City voters registered at their current address are already eligible to vote. If you aren’t sure that you live in Oklahoma City, visit okc.gov/citylimits to check.