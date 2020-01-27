OKCPD on scene of fatal motorcycle accident

Posted 9:37 pm, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 10:06PM, January 27, 2020
Motorcycle crash at I-40 and Agnew

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident near I-40 and Agnew Monday evening.

Officials were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Oklahoma City Police say the motorcyclist was getting onto I-40 when he lost control and crashed.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from injuries to the head.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.