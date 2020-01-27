× OKCPD on scene of fatal motorcycle accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident near I-40 and Agnew Monday evening.

Officials were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Oklahoma City Police say the motorcyclist was getting onto I-40 when he lost control and crashed.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from injuries to the head.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.