OKCPD on scene of fatal motorcycle accident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident near I-40 and Agnew Monday evening.
Officials were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. Monday.
Oklahoma City Police say the motorcyclist was getting onto I-40 when he lost control and crashed.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from injuries to the head.
There is no other information available at this time.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.