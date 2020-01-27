Oklahoma County district attorney steps back from domestic abuse case against prosecutor

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater says he has recused himself from the case involving a county prosecutor accused of domestic abuse.

Early Saturday morning, Robert McClatchie, an Oklahoma County assistant district attorney, was arrested on a complaint of domestic abuse involving strangulation and a complaint of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.

According to the arrest report, McClatchie went to his estranged wife’s home and hit her multiple times, causing her to fall to the ground.

Once she was on the ground, McClatchie allegedly got on top of her and began to ‘strangle her to the point of unconsciousness’ in front of the couple’s daughter.

The responding officers say the victim had ‘visible signs’ of being choked and ‘black and blue swelling on her face… as well as scratches on her face.’

McClatchie was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater told News 4 that he would not be intervening in the case.

On Monday, Prater announced that he recused himself from the case, adding that another district attorney will handle the proceedings from here.

"I've formally noticed Attorney General Hunter of my recusal in the matter. He will assign another District Attorney to handle any further activity in the case. My only future involvement in the case will be to notify OCPD Investigators who the assigned District Attorney will be. Mr. McClatchie will be out of the office until the criminal matter is resolved. After the criminal investigation has been completed, whether Mr. McClatchie is charged or not, I will conduct an administrative review to determine what appropriate personnel action may be taken," Prater said in a statement to News 4.

In his role as an assistant district attorney, McClatchie works with misdemeanor charges, including drug charges. He also trains young attorneys.