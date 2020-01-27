Oklahoma state senator files bill in effort to lower prescription drug prices for state employees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator is working to lower prescription drug prices for state employees through a newly filed bill.

Sen. Paul Scott has filed Senate Bill 1901, which would replace the state’s third-party Pharmacy Benefit Managers with a direct-to-pharmacy payment system. Scott says the move could save the state millions and help lower prescription drug prices for state employees.

The bill would direct the Oklahoma Employees Insurance and Benefits Board to collaborate with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to make the change. The two entities would establish pricing to lower prescription drug prices for all enrollees of any health insurance plan.

“States started using Pharmacy Benefit Managers because of their promised cost savings but now many are realizing that instead of cutting prescription costs and saving states money, PBMs are putting the rebates and savings in their own pockets,” Scott said. “Drug costs are skyrocketing, and Oklahomans need help. No one should have to choose between their prescriptions and eating or paying utility bills but that has become the norm for many. It’s time we cut out the middleman and get our citizens the savings they desperately need.”