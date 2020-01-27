Orr Family Farm giving kids interactive lesson in farm-to-table concepts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Teachers across the state have the chance to win a scholarship to take their entire class on a fun field trip.

The Orr Family Farm is offering spring field trip scholarships to five classes from schools around the state. Teachers and principals can enter for their chance to win at the farm’s website.

“With continued budget challenges in school districts across the state, we know that hands-on learning experiences like field trips are one of the first things to be cut,” said Shanain Kemp, general manager of the Orr Family Farm. “It is important to us that we do our part in helping our community and supporting our teachers and students, and we are excited for these students to experience all the Farm has to offer.”

Entries will be accepted until March 6 and the winners will be selected by March 10.

Each winning class will receive free farm admission for 50 students and five teachers. They will be invited to make their trip to the farm in April or May.

During the trip, students will learn about farm-to-table lessons and even get to take part in some interactive activities. They can also enjoy petting and feeding the animals, bouncing on the giant jumping pillows, and a train ride around the farm.