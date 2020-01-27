× OSDH testing 2 in Oklahoma for possible coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say they are working with health care providers and federal partners to test two people that meet the criteria for testing for possible novel coronavirus.

“It is important to note that a person under investigation is not a case of novel coronavirus. The Oklahoma State Department of Health does not disclose demographic or other information during investigations while laboratory testing is pending.”

Even if a case of novel coronavirus is positive in an Oklahoma resident, officials say the risk to the general public is low.

Public health officials say they are working to identify possible contacts to someone under investigation and notify them to assess their exposure risk.

At this time, all confirmed US cases have a history of travel to Wuhan, China, which is the epicenter of the outbreak.

Five cases have been identified to date.

110 people in 23 states have been under investigation, but laboratory testing was negative for 32 of those individuals and testing is pending for the remaining 73.

Worried? Here’s how to protect yourself

“As with other respiratory illnesses, there are steps that everyone can take to reduce the risk of getting sick from circulating viruses, including coronavirus. This includes remaining home when ill, washing hands with soap and water frequently, and getting vaccinated against flu,” said Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.