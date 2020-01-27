× Police arrest man for multiple armed robberies around Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Cleveland County arrested a man who is believed to be connected to multiple armed robbery cases.

Around 1:57 a.m. on Sunday, Norman police officers were called to a reported armed robbery at a convenience store in the 1300 block of E. Lindsey St.

When investigators arrived, they learned that a man armed with a revolver walked into the store, pointed the gun at the clerk, and demanded money from the register.

Less than an hour later, officers were called to another armed robbery in the 2300 block of W. Lindsey St.

During that incident, the store clerk told authorities that a man matching the description of the suspect from the previous armed robbery walked into the store and demanded money from the register.

Both store clerks told investigators that the suspect left in a four-door maroon sedan.

A short time later, officers spotted the car near 24th Ave. and Main St. and initiated a traffic stop. Authorities say the driver, 29-year-old Zachary Michael Hughes, matched the description of the suspect and was wearing the same clothing shown on surveillance video at both locations.

Officials say a revolver was also found in the car.

Throughout the investigation, authorities say they have been able to connect Hughes to two other armed robberies that occurred earlier this month.

Hughes was arrested on four counts of first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.