Police identify suspect in connection to shots fired at Penn Square Mall

Posted 8:02 pm, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 08:18PM, January 27, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified the man they believe fired shots at Penn Square Mall last week, and officers are still searching for him and a third man connected to this incident.

Shots were fired at Penn Square Mall Saturday, Jan. 18.

Both Dequann Gresham, 23, and Terence Parker, 21, were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Thursday on suspicion of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police are still trying to locate 22-year-old Evan Gresham, who is also wanted on suspicion of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Mugshot of wanted suspect

Evan Gresham

Now, officials say 22-year-old Darrell Niquito Fletcher is wanted on two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one count of reckless conduct.

Police have identified Darrell Fletcher as the final suspect in the shots fired incident at Penn Square Mall Jan. 18

If you see Gresham or Fletcher or have any information on their whereabouts, contact OKCPD immediately.

