× Police identify suspect in connection to shots fired at Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified the man they believe fired shots at Penn Square Mall last week, and officers are still searching for him and a third man connected to this incident.

Shots were fired at Penn Square Mall Saturday, Jan. 18.

Both Dequann Gresham, 23, and Terence Parker, 21, were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Thursday on suspicion of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police are still trying to locate 22-year-old Evan Gresham, who is also wanted on suspicion of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Now, officials say 22-year-old Darrell Niquito Fletcher is wanted on two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one count of reckless conduct.

If you see Gresham or Fletcher or have any information on their whereabouts, contact OKCPD immediately.