Pursuit ends with stolen truck submerged in Tecumseh golf course creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) - Police are looking for the person accused of leading police on a chase through a golf course and crashing a stolen truck in a creek.

It started early Monday morning when a Tecumseh police officer saw a white Chevy truck on the road that had been reported stolen the day before.

"It’s crazy," said Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney. "We have had a rash of stolen vehicles here in the area but to actually find one still in the area and somebody just out driving around, that’s a little different."

The officer turned on his lights, but the driver refused to pull over, seen on dash camera footage taking a hard left into a field instead.

The pursuing officer caught up to the stolen truck on the road. Then behind the Thunderbird Casino, the driver doesn't let a dead-end slow him down, plowing through a fence and power lines, and down a slope onto the Firelake Golf Course.

After that, police lost sight of him, searching the area.

Finally, a call came in from a Firelake Golf Course employee saying the truck was submerged in a creek on the course.

When crews get there, the entire truck is underwater, only the roof of the cab breaking the surface of the water.

The Tecumseh Fire Department dive team investigated but found the truck was empty.

"We believe at this time that he probably was able to bail out and then let the vehicle run in the creek," Chief Kidney said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact them.