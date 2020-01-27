Stillwater mother pleads guilty to child neglect after waiting to take toddler to hospital

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A Stillwater mother has pleaded guilty to a charge of felony child neglect after allegedly waiting more than 24 hours to take her son to the hospital after a fall.

Court documents say Cady Flowers told a DHS worker that the 1-year-old fell off the table between the sofa and the couch on May 8.

On May 9, Flowers called Stillwater Medical Center but didn’t take the boy to be seen by medical professionals. One day later, she made at least two phone calls to Stillwater Family Care.

Documents say she said the child had been “vomiting since 8pm” the night before and that he “is really fussy, he curls up like he is in pain and all he does is cry since last night.”

By 11 a.m. on May 10, Flowers and the child were in an ambulance and headed to the hospital.

The boy was transferred from Stillwater Medical Center to St. Francis in Tulsa that same day. Doctors diagnosed the boy with left parietal epidural hematoma and doctors had to remove a blood clot.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to online court records, Flowers pleaded guilty to the child neglect charge.