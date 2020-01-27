Suspect robs metro pharmacy of over $6k in drugs with flair gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - Del City Police say one man stole more than $6,000 worth of drugs from a CVS Pharmacy.

After the robbery, the worker frantically called 911, saying, “Uh, uh, I can’t even speak right now...We just got robbed.”

Surveillance video shows a man walking around the CVS, but not near the cash register.

Instead, he goes straight for the pills.

He then walks up to the counter and demands drugs.

According to police records, he tells the workers, “Be very quiet and cool and give me all of your Roxicodone and Oxycodone.”

These are both types of opioid pain pills.

“Both of the witnesses said that it appeared that he had some sort of gun in the pocket of his hoodie,” said Major Bradley Rule, with the Del City Police Department.

The suspect got away with around 500 tablets, worth more than $6,000.

He was gone by the time police arrived, dumping his hoodie and a flair gun nearby.

Police say it’s that hoodie that could help them nail down a suspect.

Court documents show Del City police requested a DNA sample from a man already in police custody, picked up just two days after the CVS robbery for a completely different crime.

The break in the case coming from Del City’s own Facebook post, asking for tips.

Officers now say the DNA test is crucial to their case, but they are still hoping someone else might know more.

If you have any information, call Del City police.