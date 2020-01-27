Thunder Winning Streak Snapped by Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder had their five-game winning streak ended with a 107-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Dallas led nearly the entire game and hit a Thunder opponent season high 19 three-pointers, five of them coming from Luka Doncic, who led the Mavs with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

The Thunder trailed by 12 at halftime and by as many as 16 early in the third quarter, then went on an 11-0 run to trim the deficit to 70-65.

Dallas answered with an 8-0 run to get the lead back to double digits and were in command most of the way after that.

The Thunder shot less than 40 percent and were outrebounded 56-48.

Dennis Schroder had 21 points to lead OKC, who was playing without Chris Paul, who missed the game due to personal reasons after the death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

Before the game, the Thunder held a moment of silence for Bryant.

Once the game started, the Mavs took an 8-second halfcourt violation and the Thunder a 24-second shot clock violation in honor of Bryant's #8 and #24 numbers from his playing days.

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

SGA was just 5-for-20 shooting from the field, however.

Danilo Gallinari added 14 points and Deonte Burton 11.

The Thunder fall to 28-20 on the season.

Next up is a two-game road trip, starting Wednesday at 9:00 pm at Sacramento.