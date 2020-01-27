× Traveling this year? AAA hosting TSA Precheck events

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re planning to travel later this year, you may already be dreading the hassle at the airport.

However, officials with AAA say you can minimize the time and hassle of TSA screenings by getting TSA Precheck screening approval.

AAA says it is hosting events at two metro locations where travelers can enroll for the precheck screening.

“For TSA Pre✓® travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma Public and Government Affairs manager. “TSA Pre✓® enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience.”

The events will be held:

AAA Edmond- 1701 S. Broadway, Feb. 10 through Feb. 13, 9a.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 15, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

AAA Northwest Oklahoma City – 6163 N. May Ave., Jan. 28 through Jan. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 31, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

AAA is encouraging those interested in precheck to pre-register for the event and schedule an appointment.

Appointments are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Don’t forget to bring your proof of U.S. citizenship with you to your appointment.

Follow these steps to pre-enroll:

Click here to access the application page Click “Start Application Now”, then click “New Enrollment ” Fill out Steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each screen Type in your location at Zipcode/City/Airport Code box – search Choose the AAA location near you and click “Next” Select your desired appointment time (Please be sure to make note of your appointment time; no reminders will be sent out.)

Officials say your name on the documents must match exactly. If they do not, bring an original or certified copy of a court-ordered name change document. If you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you need for ID.

You will finish the process onsite by providing your fingerprints for a background check. The application fee is $85, but cash and personal checks are not accepted.