Two killed in head-on crash in Major County

Posted 7:56 am, January 27, 2020, by

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a crash that killed two drivers in Major County.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, emergency crews were called to an accident along U.S. 60 near County Rd. 2480.

According to an accident report, troopers say 61-year-old Wanda Brawner was driving a Chevy Cruze westbound on U.S. 60 while 47-year-old Shelene Whiteshirt was driving a Dodge Journey eastbound.

As the vehicles were about to pass each other, Brawner’s Chevy Cruze crossed the center line and hit Whiteshirt’s vehicle head-on.

Both drivers were killed in the crash.  A passenger in Whiteshirt’s vehicle was rushed to a local hospital for multiple injuries.

At this point, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the crash is under investigation.

