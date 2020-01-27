× UPDATE: Midwest City home warm in time for winter cold

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been nearly a month since Keshia Carney answered the door.

Keshia’s in a fight for her life, up against breast cancer for the third time. She also had to battle the cold all December long, after her heating and air went out last year.

But after a phone call by her dad Donnie, in stepped In Your Corner and a team of others.

“We’re gonna get you a brand new Lennox furnace, brand new Lennox air conditioner,” said Terry Shinn, with TS Heat and Air. “They wanted to donate it to you, and we’re gonna put it in for free.”

Following the surprise last month, we stopped back by Keshia’s place in Midwest City to check-in.

“I mean my house is extremely warm, that’s the one thing I am so thankful,” she said. “I walk in, and I can tell.”

“Installed a new electric furnace and coil,” said Terry. “Got it all wired up and ready to go.”

An overhauled air system, courtesy of Lennox.

That system installed by TS Heat and Air.

Electric work done throughout her home, courtesy of Heritage Electric.

And a News 4 visit, courtesy of a loving dad.