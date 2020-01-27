Woman injured in 2018 dog attack joins group to help with recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Just over two years ago, Terri Cosby was mauled by four pit bulls while walking in her neighborhood in northeast Oklahoma City.

Through her recovery, she has linked up with a special program aimed at helping others.

“I’m doing a good job, I think. I’m not ready to pat myself on the back yet but I’m good,” said Terri Cosby.

Cosby will never forget May 5, 2018.

“One evening, I was walking and got attacked by four pit bulls. And it’s been a struggle to get back to where I was,” Cosby said.

Now, she’s working to gain her independence back. In that quest, she has found help from others.

Courtney Gaines is an ambassador for GirlTrek, a nonprofit geared to get African-American women and girls walking and moving.

“When we get out and do these walks, there’s real bonding because you walk and you talk and you meet friends,” said Deanna Gaines, Courtney’s mother.

It's something Cosby hopes will help her gain back her strength, but to also do some good.

“I reached out and she reached back. So, here we are today,” Cosby said.

“That means that we’re reaching people. We’ve been on Facebook and we’ve been reaching out to get African-American women with disabilities and girls with disabilities out and moving,” Deanna Gaines said.

From tragedy to a new start, Cosby is ready to move forward.

“Terri is a blessing, that she reached out. We know the great story. It’s just by the grace of God. It’s just by the grace of God and anything we can do to help her to live her best,” Deanna said.

“We’re gonna do good together,” Cosby said.

Deanna Gaines says the group already has 300,00 members. They’re hoping to make it to 1 million by the end of the year.