Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in crash near I-40

Motorcycle crash at I-40 and Agnew

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in an accident on Monday morning.

Just before 9 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a motorcycle accident near I-40 and Agnew.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say 38-year-old Benjamin Witten was heading westbound from Agnew on the I-40 Service Rd., preparing to enter I-40 westbound.

Before reaching the highway, he hit the curb and crashed.

Investigators say Witten was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say he was wearing a small “above the ears half helmet” at the time of the crash.

