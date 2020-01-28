Father, 2 young kids rushed to hospital after being hit by car during jog in Guthrie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – An evening jog took a terrifying turn when a Guthrie family was hit by a car from behind.

A father was pushing his two toddlers in their stroller before a car came barreling down the hill.

The Borgersen’s were rushed to the hospital and are on the road to recovery.

"With my little family we have an army of guardian angels that are taking care of all of them,” Carrie Borgersen said.

A Guthrie mother is counting her blessings after her family was almost forever changed.

"It could've been way worse,” Borgersen said.

Carrie Borgersen was at home while her husband, Dan, went for his evening run around the neighborhood.

Their two toddlers were also along for the ride.

"9-1-1, where is your emergency?” the dispatcher said.

"There was a man pushing a stroller in the traffic lane on Forrest Hill,” the caller said. “He is seriously injured.”

With no time to react, the car slammed straight into the family, who didn’t even know what hit them.

Dan, an Army veteran, took the brunt and then blacked out.

His kids were thrown into the air, landing 30 feet away.

That’s when Carrie got the call.

"There were a lot of cars,” Borgersen said. “There were a lot of people."

She pulled up to see police and EMS flooding Forrest Hills Drive. She says she saw their family stroller in a ditch off the side.

"It was really terrifying when they said they need to take my daughter by helicopter because that's always a bad sign you never know what to expect,” Borgersen said.

Three-year-old Caroline was flown to Oklahoma City with cuts on her liver and bruises on her lungs.

According to the Guthrie News Page who was at the scene Monday night, Caroline was crying out for her mother as she was loaded onto the chopper.

Five-year-old Evan was almost completely uninjured.

"This was a miracle,” grandmother Carol Ellis said. “There were many miracles that night, and I am so grateful.”

Dan was also hospitalized with a concussion and stitches down his back.

"They are okay,” Borgersen said. “They are going to be okay.”

Dan is expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday night, and Caroline is set to be released on Wednesday.

The Borgersens say Dan runs that specific route almost every night and always wears a reflective vest.

Neighbors in the area tell News 4 Forrest Hills Road has always been dangerous for drivers and pedestrians.

Guthrie Police say the driver stayed on scene and cooperated, and the accident is under investigation.