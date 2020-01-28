Man in critical condition following stabbing in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man is in critical condition after a stabbing Tuesday night.
Police traveled to an apartment in the 2600 block of NE 36th Street regarding a reported stabbing.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.
Police described the man’s injuries as critical. He was rushed to a hospital.
Police are speaking to a woman who was also in the apartment to figure out what exactly happened.
