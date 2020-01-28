KFOR interactive radar

Man in critical condition following stabbing in OKC

Posted 9:46 pm, January 28, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man is in critical condition after a stabbing Tuesday night.

Police traveled to an apartment in the 2600 block of NE 36th Street regarding a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.

Police described the man’s injuries as critical. He was rushed to a hospital.

Police are speaking to a woman who was also in the apartment to figure out what exactly happened.

