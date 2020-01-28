Missing Tuttle man found safe 40 miles away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert had been cancelled after a man who went missing was found safe.

Sixty-seven-year-old Mark Wood was last seen Thursday afternoon at a convenience store in Tuttle on surveillance cameras.

“We learned that he frequented the convenience store that was in there. You know, we went and talked to them," said Maj. Michael Scott with the Tuttle Police Department.

Wood was found late Saturday night by a Hinton police officer, walking on the side of the road. His truck was found parked on a dirt road about a mile from a Love's Travel Stop. When he was found, he was suffering from hypothermia, according to Wood's family.

Wood's family tells News Four the officer dropped him off at the Love's Travel Stop in Hinton, then Wood called a friend because that was the only phone number he could remember.

“A small town, you know, we’re 30 square miles. You could be out of this town in 15 minutes. I would not have guessed he would have ended up in Hinton. Almost always in a Silver alert they end up in another jurisdiction," Scott said.

The officer who picked him up did run his driver's license, but he did not come up as the subject of a statewide Silver Alert.

He was taken to a hospital to get checked out and was released just a few hours later to his family.

“You know, they’re not even sure themselves how they ended up there. You know, it’s a sad and scary situation for both them and the families,” he said.

It remains a mystery what happened between when he left Tuttle and when he ended up in Hinton.