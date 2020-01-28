Live Interactive Traffic Map
Mother accused of murdering children moved to Arizona to be closer to them

Posted 7:03 am, January 28, 2020, by

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KFOR) – Authorities in Arizona are considering the death penalty for a mother accused of smothering her three children to death.

Earlier this month, officials arrested Rachel Henry after she admitted to killing her three young children inside her family’s home in Arizona.

Now, authorities in Oklahoma say they tried to protect the children from Henry in the past.

Officials with the Prague Police Department say they were called to Henry's apartment several times when she lived in the Sooner State. Ultimately, Henry was ordered to not have contact with the children's father.

Rachel Henry

In one instance, the children were ordered to be removed from her care for a week.

"At the time of their deaths, the children of Rachel Henry were not in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. OKDHS has been contacted by Arizona law enforcement and is cooperating fully with their efforts. Since DHS is unable to conduct an investigation into the deaths of these children, Oklahoma state law prohibits the dissemination of any information related to this matter," DHS said in a statement to News 4.

This past summer, Henry moved from Prague to Phoenix in order to be closer to her children, who were living with her aunt.

Henry has been arrested on three counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors in Arizona say they are not ruling out the death penalty in the case.

 

