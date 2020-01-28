Norman middle school student says fellow student stuck her & other students with a needle

NORMAN, OKLA. (KFOR) – A middle school student was allegedly stabbed with a needle by a fellow student at school.

According to the Norman Police Department, officers were contacted on Monday in regards to an incident that allegedly occurred at Whittier Middle School.

Norman PD officials told News 4 that an 11-year-old student claimed that she was approached by a peer and poked with a sewing needle.

The victim told police that the student went on to poke several other students with the sewing needle.

The incident was reported to the school administrators who completed an investigation and handled it administratively.

Officials with Norman Public Schools told News 4 the following:

“We were notified yesterday of an incident involving a student who poked several other students with a sewing needle. We immediately investigated the incident and addressed the situation.”

Police said based on the information provided, a Juvenile Citation/Complaint for Assault and Battery was completed.

A School Resource Officer viewed the needle and it was confirmed to be a sewing needle, according to police.

However, the child’s parents told News 4 that emergency room staff said it could be a hypodermic needle and that a test is underway.