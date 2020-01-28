OKC homeowner shoots person through door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police say a man is behind bars after shooting a person that was screaming and kicking at his door.

The initial 911 caller told officers a person was trying to break into a southeast Oklahoma City home when he was shot.

Police arrived on scene to find the victim still there with at least two gunshot wounds.

“He was actually pacing around in the front yard,” Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “Yelling at a house where the person that shot him was staying.”

Police did speak with one neighbor who was outside loading her child in her car when everything happened.

“She was able to tell officers that this person was at the door, kicking the door, kicking at the door, yelling,” Knight said. “May have even been armed with a knife.”

Investigators say they still don’t know what started the altercation, but it started as some kind of dispute, and was not an attempted burglary. That’s why the person in the home, 47-year-old Jason Antone, was arrested and not the man that was shot.

“He wasn’t breaking in, he was at the door yelling,” Knight said. “He did kick at the door, but he was not actively trying to kick in the door to attack the home owner.”

Antone is also charged for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and explosives. The person that was shot is not facing charges at this time.