Oklahoma family's Christmas display raises more than $28,000 for food bank

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Christmas display is helping to feed thousands of Oklahomans.

The Downs Family in Norman uses its holiday extravaganza to raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma each year. The family also accepts other donations along the way.

“The hard work of the Downs Family has put food on the table for thousands of Oklahomans over the past decade,” said Kendra Loper, chief community engagement officer of the Regional Food Bank. “We are so grateful for their support and the generosity of the community during the holiday season.”

This season, their display helped raise nearly $28,000 and they were able to donate more than 7,000 pounds of food.

The show has helped to provide for more than 2.2 million meals in the 11 years it has benefited the Regional Food Bank.